Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Down 81.7% in November

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

Shares of COCP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 38,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,645. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $19.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

