CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Down 36.4% in November

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,049,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CMG Holdings Group Price Performance
CMGO remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,073. CMG Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About CMG Holdings Group
