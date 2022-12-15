CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Down 36.4% in November

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,049,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CMG Holdings Group Price Performance

CMGO remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,073. CMG Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

