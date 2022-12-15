Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider Purchases A$12,525.00 in Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Rating) insider John Abernethy acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$12,525.00 ($8,462.84).
John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, John Abernethy bought 20,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,860.00 ($7,337.84).
- On Thursday, October 6th, John Abernethy acquired 24,527 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,557.82 ($8,485.02).
Clime Investment Management Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.
Clime Investment Management Cuts Dividend
About Clime Investment Management
Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
