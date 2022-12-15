Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLCGY traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 843. Clicks Group has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through approximately 837 stores, and 673 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

