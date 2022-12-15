Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 34.6% in November

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 943,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Clearfield Stock Up 1.2 %

Clearfield stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.65. The stock had a trading volume of 230,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,020. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 235,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearfield Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

