Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 34.6% in November

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 943,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Clearfield stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.65. The stock had a trading volume of 230,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,020. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 235,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
