Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CAO Eric J. Dugas Sells 3,274 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.94. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Clean Harbors by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,316,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 286,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,711 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Clean Harbors by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 294,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after acquiring an additional 185,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

