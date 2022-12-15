Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 2,017 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VTI traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.24. 50,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,574. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

