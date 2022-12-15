Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New $813,000 Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 352,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,198,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.