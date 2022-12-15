Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New $436,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,005 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.93. The stock had a trading volume of 122,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,917,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.57. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

