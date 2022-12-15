Clarus Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,573. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

