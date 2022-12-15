Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $2.82 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,196,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after purchasing an additional 807,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.38. 25,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,869. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

