Clarus Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 41.7% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.45. 50,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The stock has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

