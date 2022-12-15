Clarus Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,305 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $16.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $467.25. 52,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.84. The firm has a market cap of $207.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.32.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

