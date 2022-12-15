Citigroup Upgrades Weber (NYSE:WEBR) to “Neutral”

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.05 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.75. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEBR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Weber to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

WEBR opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65, a PEG ratio of 47.27 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. Weber has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the second quarter worth about $2,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weber by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weber by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Weber by 174.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 92,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

