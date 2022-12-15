Citigroup Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $282.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $253.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.42. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Stryker by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

