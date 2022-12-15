Citigroup Increases Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $368.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $348.00 to $368.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $387.60.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

COO opened at $324.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.12.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.