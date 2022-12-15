Citigroup Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $92.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.2 %

EW stock opened at $75.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,050,552 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $522,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,445,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $905,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

