Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 669,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,336,000 after buying an additional 78,295 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4,932.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 515,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

