Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Director Buys $28,355.32 in Stock

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Werth bought 28,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $28,355.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 975,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,661.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cingulate Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Cingulate stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,807. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Cingulate Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cingulate during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cingulate during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cingulate during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Cingulate

CING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cingulate in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cingulate in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

