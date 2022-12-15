Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Insider Sells $5,564,777.96 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CI stock opened at $334.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $213.03 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cigna by 451.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after buying an additional 456,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

