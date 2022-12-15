CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Short Interest Update

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,485,300 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 24,817,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFFHF. HSBC raised CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. China Renaissance lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 2.10.

CFFHF remained flat at 0.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.33. CIFI Holdings has a 52-week low of 0.33 and a 52-week high of 0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

