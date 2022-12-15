Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 2.3% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 123.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

