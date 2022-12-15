Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37. 6,156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 5,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

