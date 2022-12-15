Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Cut by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.83.

NYSE:CB traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.61. 43,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,043. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

