CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Announces $0.42 Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

CHS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHSCM opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

