CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Announces $0.42 Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
CHS Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHSCM opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.
CHS Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHS (CHSCM)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.