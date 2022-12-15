Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) COO Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tom Frohlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $221,600.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $144,918.40.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDNY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 424,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,799. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDNY. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

