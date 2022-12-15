China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

China National Building Material Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBUMY traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.06. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857. China National Building Material has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $72.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China National Building Material to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

Featured Articles

