China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Update

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPXY traded up 0.33 on Thursday, reaching 11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,800. China Longyuan Power Group has a 52-week low of 10.75 and a 52-week high of 24.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.36.

Get China Longyuan Power Group alerts:

About China Longyuan Power Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

Receive News & Ratings for China Longyuan Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Longyuan Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.