Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 571,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.6 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

CGIFF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 3,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGIFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

