Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $29.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 1.5 %

CAKE opened at $34.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 114.89%.

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 708,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 121,674 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $2,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

