ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider William J. Loewenthal Sells 3,115 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $11.26 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ChargePoint by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

