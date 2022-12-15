Chardan Capital Cuts CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $5.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 119.30% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
CleanSpark Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $2.28 on Thursday. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $147.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.85.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.
