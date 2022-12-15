Chardan Capital Cuts CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $5.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 119.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $2.28 on Thursday. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $147.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 225,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,955,000 after buying an additional 498,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 457.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 602,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 494,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CleanSpark by 49.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 520,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 172,730 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

