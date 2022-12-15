Chainlink (LINK) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.31 billion and approximately $190.72 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $6.51 or 0.00037403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

