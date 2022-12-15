Chain (XCN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.70 Million

Chain (XCN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Chain has a market capitalization of $682.78 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Chain has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $892.57 or 0.05079284 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00500197 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.02 or 0.29636897 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is chain.com. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.