Centamin (LON:CEY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 123 ($1.51) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 125.20 ($1.54).

Centamin Trading Up 0.2 %

CEY stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 108.70 ($1.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,473. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 74.18 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 112.40 ($1.38).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

