Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Down 37.0% in November

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Cemtrex Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cemtrex stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

