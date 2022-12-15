Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Down 37.0% in November

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Cemtrex Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Cemtrex stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.54.
Cemtrex Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cemtrex (CETXP)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.