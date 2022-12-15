Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.04

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 4434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLDX shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 8.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,840.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,813,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 1,088,766 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 94.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3,159.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 632,698 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

