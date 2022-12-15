CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Mary Jo Prigge Sells 17,085 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 17,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $154,619.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Jo Prigge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 16,614 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $149,526.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 3,222 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $28,998.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $938,896.35.

On Friday, October 28th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 65,259 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $590,593.95.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 6,541 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $58,869.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $53,764.62.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $8.79. 1,156,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $198.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,846,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,567,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,383,000 after acquiring an additional 83,336 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CCCS. Barclays began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

