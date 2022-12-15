Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARVGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

