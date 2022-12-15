Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %
Carver Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
