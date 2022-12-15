Cartesi Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.83 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $76.83 million and $240,703.38 worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $891.93 or 0.05044278 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00498296 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,220.49 or 0.29524280 BTC.

Cartesi Token Profile

Cartesi launched on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,218,766 tokens. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

