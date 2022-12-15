Cartesi Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.83 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $76.83 million and $240,703.38 worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001957 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $891.93 or 0.05044278 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00498296 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,220.49 or 0.29524280 BTC.
Cartesi Token Profile
Cartesi launched on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,218,766 tokens. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi.
Cartesi Token Trading
