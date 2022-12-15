Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CFO Acquires $103,400.00 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) CFO Carl Benjamin Brink acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,146.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carriage Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.82. 153,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.73. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The company has a market cap of $379.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 210.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 313.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 59.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 946,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 53,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $2,133,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSV. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

