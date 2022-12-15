Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $236,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $190,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $562,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $17,977,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $1,483,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $35.31. 18,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,580. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

