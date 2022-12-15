Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 7.1 %

NFLX traded down $22.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.42. 320,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,990,966. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.64. The firm has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $620.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.47.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.