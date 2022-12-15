Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,064,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 3.2 %

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $15.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $468.28. The stock had a trading volume of 40,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $496.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

