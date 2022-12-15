Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

TSM stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 288,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,004,595. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $403.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

