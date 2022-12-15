Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.3% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

TRV stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.33. 6,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,012. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $191.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

