Carret Asset Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Southern comprises 0.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.31. The company had a trading volume of 57,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,339. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

