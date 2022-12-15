Carret Asset Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 421.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

NYSE:BX traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.63. 89,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,393. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

