Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Citigroup by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 13.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $44.49. 316,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,520,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.