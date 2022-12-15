Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 31,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

